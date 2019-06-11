Consciously unimpressed? Meghan McCain criticized Gwyneth Paltrow after the Oscar winner revealed that she only lives with her new husband, Brad Falchuk, part-time.

The Goop founder, 46, told London’s Sunday Times that the couple, who wed last September, only live together four days a week because they are both parents to teenage kids.

“All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” she said in the interview published on Sunday, June 9. “I don’t care about the haters. Haters are irrelevant to me.”

McCain, who wed writer Ben Domenech in 2017, gave her take on Paltrow’s unorthodox living arrangement on The View’s Monday, June 10, episode. While her cohost Whoopi Goldberg admitted to having a similar lifestyle, McCain dismissed it as “rich people stuff.”

“What if you can’t afford two houses? Come on, you guys,” the 34-year-old said.

“Everybody’s different … I don’t try and judge anybody else’s marriage because you don’t know what goes on and what works for people,” she continued. “But the rent alone would be enough to make me angry … so I probably wouldn’t do it.”

Living with your spouse part time? Gwyneth Paltrow says it works for her — our ladies weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0 pic.twitter.com/l7QRrv5mPt — The View (@TheView) June 10, 2019

While the Avengers star is known for her often unconventional views, Paltrow and Falchuk aren’t the only famous couple that have chosen to not live together. When Helena Bonham Carter was married to director Tim Burton, the Harry Potter actress told the U.K.’s Radio Times that they lived in separate parts of a combined home.

“We just have two houses knocked together because mine was too small,” she said in 2010. “We see as much of each other as any couple, but our relationship is enhanced by knowing we have our personal space to retreat to. It’s not enforced intimacy. It’s chosen, which is quite flattering, if you can afford it.”

