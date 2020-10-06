LOL! Meghan McCain reached out to her Twitter followers for support while nursing her newborn daughter.

“I know there is a LOT going on in the world that is much more important but I’m in the throes of newborn land,” the View cohost, 35, tweeted on Monday, October 5. “I just wanted to know if your nipples can actually fall off from breast-feeding?”

When a Twitter user replied that “yes,” one of hers did, the Dirty Sexy Politics author replied, “Wait WHAT?!?!!”

The Arizona native and her husband, Ben Domenech, welcomed their baby girl, Liberty, last month.

“We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech,” the View’s Instagram account announced at the time. “Congratulations, Meghan and Ben!”

The news came six months after McCain revealed that she and the Federalist cofounder, 38, were expecting a baby after a previous miscarriage.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” she captioned her Instagram reveal in March. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all. I consulted with my doctors and they advised that for the safety of my baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come into contact with [amid the coronavirus pandemic].”

In July 2019, the Emmy nominee opened up about suffering a pregnancy loss.

“I was petrified to share my story publicly but I never, ever let fear dictate my life choices,” McCain told The New York Times at the time. “I will always take the leap. I will always roll the dice.”

Ahead of giving birth in September, the former Outnumbered cohost chose to keep “pics and details” of her pregnancy under wraps.

“Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad, [John McCain], got cancer and he’s in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as is possible,” the then-pregnant star explained in May.

She and Domenech tied the knot in November 2017 in Arizona.