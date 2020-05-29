Privacy, please! Pregnant Meghan McCain plans to leave her baby-to-be out of the spotlight “as much as possible.”

The View cohost, 35, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, May 28: “People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy. Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad, [John McCain], got cancer and he’s in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as is possible.”

People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy. Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he’s in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cess pool as much as is possible. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 28, 2020

The Arizona native reposted the tweet on Instagram, going into more detail on her and husband Ben Domenech’s decision to “guard” their growing family.

“A bunch of inhumane jacka–es have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dad’s cancer fight,” the Dirty Sexy Politics author wrote, referencing the late politician’s 2017 brain cancer diagnosis. “It is a shame. I know this is an unorthodox choice for a talk show host who is on tv five days a week — but I’ve always lived by the beat of my own drum.”

Meghan added, “Thank you for the continued kind words, support and prayers regarding my pregnancy from so many of you who are nothing but kind. It has meant a lot during this crazy time [amid the coronavirus pandemic].”

The journalist announced in March that she and Domenech, 38, have a little one on the way after previously suffering a miscarriage in 2019.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” Meghan captioned her Instagram announcement. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all. I consulted with my doctors and they advised that for the safety of my baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come into contact with.”

She and the Federalist co-founder tied the knot in November 2017 in Arizona, three months after Domenech’s proposal.