Defending his love. Ben Domenech stood up for his wife, Meghan McCain, after a social media user body-shamed her.

The conflict began when the Federalist cofounder, 40, said that former President Donald Trump “totally botched” the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, September 6, sparking a Twitter debate.

In response, one follower decided to attack the writer’s partner, McCain, 37, and her body. “Megan [sic] must be waving those fat boobs of hers to get your attn … loser,” the user wrote on Tuesday.

The blogger then shot back: “I must inform you it does not make me a loser to have a wife with big tits.”

I must inform you it does not make me a loser to have a wife with big tits. https://t.co/OUM6ah9pRJ — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 6, 2022

The former View panelist then quote-tweeted her husband’s response, adding, “OH MY GOD – BEN 🤦🏼‍♀️.”

OH MY GOD – BEN 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/js3DGPqGTk — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 6, 2022

McCain and Domenech married in November 2017 in front of 100 guests at the Bad Republican author’s family ranch in Page Springs, Arizona. After a source confirmed the news of the couple’s engagement to Us Weekly in November 2017, McCain shared more details on The View.

“You may have read something about me on the Internet last night. I’m engaged!” she exclaimed about the surprise news. “We’ve been together for years. We’ve been engaged for a while and it’s a secret. I was hoping to get married and people wouldn’t find out, but people talk sometimes. I love him very much, I’m very happy.”

The Daily Mail columnist also revealed that the proposal came at a difficult time in her life as her late father, Senator John McCain, was battling cancer at the time. (He died at age 81 in August 2018).

“Everybody keeps asking me, ‘How’d you get engaged?’ We were at Mayo Clinic, and my father had his scan, and we got engaged because we decided to sort of celebrate life and celebrate being alive,” she explained at the time. “It’s not the most romantic story, but he is my partner.”

The pair went on to welcome their first child, daughter Liberty Sage, in September 2020. The former TV cohost announced the pregnancy in March that year after suffering a pregnancy loss the year before.

In July 2019, the Emmy nominee revealed the news of her miscarriage in a New York Times essay. “Ben and I are the luckiest, most incredibly blessed people in the world surrounded by love and support,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “My hope is by continuing to share grief and loss, and addressing these taboo subjects head on it will help people who have experienced the same to feel less alone.”

McCain added that she didn’t want other women to feel “alone” in their pain, writing, “I was petrified to share my story publicly but I never, ever let fear dictate my life choices. I will always take the leap, I will always roll the dice.”