Setting the record straight. Kyle Richards spoke out about Melissa Gorga’s assumptions that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was using Ozempic to slim down.

After the Halloween actress, 54, shared a photo of herself wearing a pink mini dress on Sunday, February 26, a user accused her of using the diabetes medicine, claiming that her “fellow housewives have told on” her. Richards, for her part, clapped back at the troll — and clarified (again) that she wasn’t using the drug.

“This is not true. MY fellow Housewives never said such a thing,” she responded. “Another Housewife from a different franchise, aka Melissa, stated she assumed I was but then texted an apology to me.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 43, made headlines in January when she revealed that she initially believed the rumors that Richards was taking Ozempic to lose weight.

“I’m not gonna lie, when I first saw her, I was like, ‘Oh, she’s taking that stuff,’” Gorga said during an appearance on the “Jeff Lewis Live” SiriusXM radio show. “And then, when she [denied it], I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, maybe not.’ You know, I don’t know. I didn’t even text her and ask her.”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Ozempic is a medication that is commonly used for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or who are overweight with conditions, including high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes. The medicine has made headlines in Hollywood recently due to various stars allegedly using it to quickly shed pounds.

Richards, for her part, has been accused of using the drug since she began posting pictures of her body transformation earlier in the year. The Little House on the Prairie alum shut down the speculation immediately.

“I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” she wrote in an Instagram comment in mid-January, replying to a social media user. “I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May [2022]. I’m honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister 😘.”

The Bravo personality began her wellness journey after returning from her three-week getaway in Europe during summer 2022. When she returned home, she decided to eliminate sugar, carbs and alcohol from her diet. One month later, Richards revealed she felt “amazing” after abstaining from alcohol for seven months.

“Truth is I don’t miss it at all,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I feel amazing so don’t see the point right now.”