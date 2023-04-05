Viewers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey may have noticed Margaret Josephs’ slimmer figure on season 13 of the Bravo hit — and she’s finally revealing her weight loss secrets.

Josephs told Insider in April 2023 that she takes GLP-1 agonist injections.

“I take them as a shot once a week, and that helps you lose weight and improves your metabolism,” she said, noting that she’s not on Ozempic but declining to reveal the name of the drug. “Everyone is like, ‘Marge, you look great,’ although some of my costars think some of my weight loss is not a great idea. But I think it’s ridiculous. I think it’s whatever works for me.”

She continued: “I wasn’t familiar with GLP-1s when I started taking them. But as far as I was concerned, it’s a peptide that’s already in your body, and it evens out your blood sugar.”

During a chat with People that same month, Josephs noted that she’d dropped 22 pounds since 2022.

“I’m 126 pounds now, give or take a pound depending on the day — and I haven’t been that weight since I got married the first time in 1994,” she told the outlet. “My swelling has gone down in my arm. My skin’s gotten tighter. My bones stronger. I’m sleeping better, I have more energy. Not to get into the dirty details, but I’m very good sexually, thanks to the hormones. And I’m back to a weight that feels natural for me. So, it’s all been very positive for me. I feel great; more than anything, I feel great.”

Josephs, who was previously married to ex Jan Josephs from 1994 to 2013, has been married to Joseph Benigno for a decade.

“There’s only one problem. Joe is actually upset I have lost these 20 pounds,” she quipped at the time. “Joe loves to sleep with a meaty girl, and I had a breast reduction and now my boobs are tiny, my butt’s tiny — I’m not his ideal body type anymore! Too bad, Joe!”

Josephs added that she’d “never been so healthy,” explaining: “I went to my regular doctor, they were like, ‘This is the best your blood work has ever looked!’ I got the top rate on my life insurance. It’s really been incredible.”

While her costar Jackie Goldschneider, who has been open about struggling with an eating disorder for decades, slammed the trend of losing weight loss drugs in February 2023, cast member Dolores Catania confessed she also had help dropping weight.

“I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon,” Catania said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April 2023, adding that she was “actually [taking] Mounjaro,” which she called “another part” of the Ozempic umbrella. “[I’m] just not hungry [on it].”

