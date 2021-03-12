Taking a marital toll! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs has been no stranger to drama with her castmates, but it appears on season 11, her problems are at home with husband Joe Benigno.

“The most challenging thing for me this season was that I had some emotional issues with my husband in public that I normally don’t do,” Margaret, 53, told Us Weekly on the Friday, March 12, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I think the whole season was about personal relationships, but I’m my authentic self and I think dealing with that in front of everybody was difficult.”

As first teased in the trailer, the Bravo star unleashes on her husband, who she married in 2013, saying that he “started a “f—king s—tstorm.”

However, the cast is currently dealing with the fallout between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider. Teresa, 48, alleged that Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, was unfaithful to her with a woman at the gym. Jackie, 44, then compared the cheating claims to rumors that Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, “snorts coke in the bathroom” at parties.

“I think Jackie made an analogy that Teresa didn’t realize was an analogy and I think when anybody brings up your child, you automatically go on autopilot,” Margaret explained to Us. “What Jackie was saying it was so baseless, it was so far-fetched. Obviously, in hindsight, it wasn’t the best analogy, and you can’t really bring up people’s children, but you know, Jackie’s an attorney and she argues like an attorney and it just went south.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.