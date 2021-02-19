Tension with Teresa! On the season 11 premiere of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jackie Goldschneider confronted Teresa Giudice after she alleged that Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, was unfaithful.

“She doesn’t even know who told her. I don’t even think anybody told her. I think she pulled it out of her ass,” Jackie told Us Weekly on the Friday, February 19 episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I was really caught off guard because I expect the best from people and I really thought that she was gonna make it right.”

The New Jersey journalist, 44, admitted that she doesn’t have “thick skin” when it comes to her family and that she considered from the Bravo show when she wasn’t feeling supported by her castmates.

“If I’m not feeling supported and everybody is just friends with my enemy, what do I want to do this for? I needed to make sure this was the place for me,” Jackie explained to Us. “It’s put a lot of tension on a lot of the friendships because people didn’t know. I mean the whole cast you can see is really not on board with what she did, but some of them are family, some of them have been friends with her since childhood. They needed to, you know, be there for her as well and it definitely put a lot of strain on a lot of relationships.”

As for Jackie and Evan, who wed in 2006, the two did have to work through some issues after the rumor surfaced. She told Us, “We did it with such integrity and grace and I’m so proud of him and I’m proud of us.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.