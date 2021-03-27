Ready to take the next step. Shannon Beador has been dating boyfriend John Janssen for nearly two years and while things are “going great,” she is not ruling out another trip down the aisle.

“Of course I want to be married and spend the rest of my life with a partner,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 57, told Us Weekly on the Friday, March 26, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “So, you know, we’ll see.”

The reality TV personality made her relationship with Janssen public in July 2019, three months after her divorce from ex-husband David Beador was finalized following a nearly two-year legal battle. Shannon and David share 19-year-old daughter Sophie and 16-year-old twin daughters Stella and Adeline.

“John knows that they have a father. He’s kind to them and he’s sweet and helpful when they need anything,” Shannon told Us while speaking about being a certified health coach. “But he doesn’t take on that father role.”

In February, David, 56, welcomed a baby girl, Anna, with wife Lesley Beador, 37, whom he married in October 2020 after three years of dating.

“I sent a gift,” the Real for Real founder revealed to Us. “I mean, I sent it with the kids [we share], so I don’t know [how David feels about it].”

The reality star is focusing on becoming a certified health coach and is studying at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

“I’ve always tried to live a holistic lifestyle and especially during COVID, I kind of veered away from that out of fear,” she explained. “I really committed myself in 2021 [to] take back my health. What’s so amazing about … the Institute for Integrative Nutrition is that it’s about living a holistic lifestyle. I thought it would be maybe more about food because I deal with food in my business. I wanted to learn as much as I can. I thought that would help my resume, so to speak.”