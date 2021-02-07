The start of something new! David Beador and Lesley Cook have welcomed their first child together.

Cook confirmed their daughter’s arrival on Saturday, February 6, sharing a photo of the couple and their newborn on Instagram. “Our first sunset with our sweet little Anna. (Pronounced Ah-na),” she captioned a selfie.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 55, also shares three daughters with ex-wife Shannon Beador — Sophie, 19, and twins Stella and Adeline, 16 — while Cook is also the mother of a daughter and son.

She told Inga in July that she had a sibling on the way. “You’re gonna be a big sister, can you believe it?” Cook asked in a TikTok video at the time. “Are you excited? Wow, that’s a lot of excitement.”

The then-pregnant star also posted a photo of a bun in an oven on her Instagram Story, writing, “You’re just a small bump.” Cook tagged herself in the bread and added an emoji of a pregnant woman to her bio.

She and David started dating in 2017 after meeting at a SoulCycle class. He and Shannon, 56, finalized their divorce two years later. In January, the couple got engaged.

“Today I Said YES to the man of my dreams,” the bride-to-be wrote via Instagram at the time. “You complete me! … Looking forward to eternity with my love, I LOVE YOU LOVE!!!”

Us Weekly confirmed in October that the couple had tied the knot.

In March 2018, she gushed exclusively to Us about her husband’s fatherhood skills. “David is an absolutely amazing dad,” Cook told Us at the time. “He takes his daughters to school every morning, well the ones that don’t drive. He takes them to all of their after-school activities, drives them to their tournaments and is always there for them. His daughters are the absolute light in his life, and he loves them so very much. The girls will always come first.”

He and the Shannon coparent their three kids and “have 50/50 custody,” the California native told Andy Cohen in August 2019.

“You always want to put the good intention out there and have this friendly relationship — that didn’t work out with me,” the Real for Real creator said during the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance at the time. “But that being said, we’re trying to coparent the best we can.”