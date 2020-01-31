RHOC’s David Beador Is Engaged to Girlfriend Lesley Cook

A new beginning. David Beador is engaged to his girlfriend, Lesley Cook, nine months after finalizing his divorce from his ex-wife, Shannon Beador.

“Today I Said YES to the man of my dreams. You complete me!” Cook captioned a photo via Instagram on Thursday, January 30.

In the picture, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 54, is shirtless with his arms wrapped around Cook, whose engagement ring can be spotted on her hand as he kisses her head.

Later that day, Cook posted a smiling selfie with David where she flashed her engagement ring.

“Looking forward to eternity with my love, I LOVE YOU LOVE!!!” she penned alongside the picture.

The pair began dating in 2017 shortly after David and Shannon, 55, called it quits on their 17-year marriage in October that same year. Cook told Us Weekly in March 2018 that she and David first bonded over their love of exercise.

“We met at a SoulCycle class. We love to work out together,” she said at the time.

Shannon told Us in July 2018 that David dating Cook so soon after the end of their marriage was painful for her to see.

“It hurt when I first found out, just the way that I found out because they were doing this public, Instagram, childish nonsense,” Shannon recalled. “I knew I was going to be replaced and that’s fine … It could be any girl, it’s just the timeframe, that’s all.”

David and Shannon announced their separation in a statement to BravoTV in October 2017.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Shannon said at the time. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional period.”

The former couple’s tumultuous divorce included a custody battle for their three daughters Sophie, 18, and 15-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

Cook supported David through the custody battle and praised David as a father in an interview with Us in March 2018.

“David is an absolutely amazing dad. He takes his daughters to school every morning, well the ones that don’t drive,” Cook said at the time. “He takes them to all of their after school activities, drives them to their tournaments, and is always there for them. His daughters are the absolute light in his life, and he loves them so very much. The girls will always come first.”

David and Shannon’s divorce was finalized in April 2019. The divorce settlement required David to pay his ex-wife $10,000 per month in combined child and spousal support payments and a one-time payment of $1.4 million to equalize their property.