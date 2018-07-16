Shannon Beador learned that her estranged husband David Beador had moved on during the season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but was he unfaithful to her for a second time?

“David and I communicate through text and email and they aren’t pleasant,” Shannon told the cameras during the Monday, July 16, episode of RHOC. “I found out two days after it was all over social media that David has a new girlfriend that is almost 20 years younger than him.”

“It’s understandable that at some point he’s going to move on, but to know that I’m so easily replaceable within a couple months, it hurt and I cried a lot,” Shannon added during her conversation with Vicki Gunvalson during the premiere. “She’s one of 3,000 young girls that want some guy to take care of her.”

Later on in the episode, Shannon’s bestie and costar Tamra Judge suggested that David, who admitted during season 10 of RHOC that he had an affair, was unfaithful to Shannon with his new girlfriend too.

“He was commenting on her posts in October,” Tamra told Shannon. “After I found out that David had a girlfriend, of course, I started stalking her,” the CUT Fitness owner added in her confessional. “And I saw that they had been communicating as far back as maybe even when they were married.”

“It doesn’t matter. It’s over. It doesn’t matter. I wouldn’t put it past him,” a teary Shannon, who was still wearing her wedding ring, replied. “He was?”

Shannon and David announced their separation in October 2017 after 17 years of marriage. She filed for divorce in December. Three months later, David requested joint custody of their daughters, Sophie, 17, and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, claiming in March court documents that Shannon was “not fostering or encouraging a healthy father-child relationship.”

David’s girlfriend, Lesley Cook, spoke out on his behalf amid the custody battle.

“David is an absolutely amazing dad. He takes his daughters to school every morning, well the ones that don’t drive,” she exclusively told Us Weekly on March 16. “He takes them to all of their after school activities, drives them to their tournaments, and is always there for them. His daughters are the absolute light in his life, and he loves them so very much. The girls will always come first.”

Amid the drama, Shannon told Us Weekly before Monday’s episode aired that David and Lesley are still together and revealed that their children have met her. (Shannon, however, has not.)

“It hurt when I first found out, just the way that I found out because they were doing this public, Instagram, childish nonsense,” Shannon exclusively told Us. “I knew I was going to be replaced and that’s fine … It could be any girl, it’s just the timeframe, that’s all.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!