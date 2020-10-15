It’s official! David Beador and his fiancée, Lesley Cook, are married, Us Weekly can confirm.

Cook, who is pregnant with the pair’s first child, confirmed the news on Thursday, October 15, by changing her last name on social media to “Lesley Beador.”

She also shared a screenshot of her name change via her Instagram Story with the hashtag, “#lesleybeador” along with confetti. The newlywed then tagged her location as “Dreams Come True.”

The entrepreneur, who has been seeing Cook since 2017, proposed in January, five months after finalizing his divorce from his ex-wife, Shannon Beador.

“Today I Said YES to the man of my dreams,” the bride-to-be captioned her Instagram announcement at the time. “You complete me! … Looking forward to eternity with my love, I LOVE YOU LOVE!!!”

Six months later, the couple revealed that they are expecting their first baby together.

Cook shared a photo of a bun in an oven on Instagram in July, tagging herself in the bread and writing, “You’re just a small bump.”

The pair announced last month that a baby girl will be added to their squad.

“We feel blessed to be adding a little girl to our big family,” Cook told E! News on September 30. “We tried for a really long time. Everyone is super excited, especially David’s mom and sisters.”

David, 55, is already father to three daughters, Sophie, 19, and twins Adeline and Stella, 16, with his ex Shannon, 56. Cook, for her part, also has a son and a daughter from a previous relationship.

Earlier this month, Shannon, who was married to David for 17 years before their 2017 split, told exclusively Us Weekly that her ex “doesn’t wanna” talk to her, which has strained their coparenting relationship.

“They love their dad,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star told Us on Monday, October 12. “I want them to have a relationship with their father. So, you know, I would prefer to have more of a coparent, but he’s not interested. But we’re getting through it.”

Shannon has since moved on romantically with John Janssen, whom Us confirmed in July 2019 she had begun dating. She also revealed that she “absolutely” wants to get married again but she’s “not in any rush” to walk down the aisle.