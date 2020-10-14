Radio silence. Shannon Beador hasn’t heard from her ex-husband, David Beador, which has put a strain on their coparenting relationship.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 56, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, October 12, that David, 55, “doesn’t wanna” talk to her. The lack of communication has been hard for their daughters Sophie, 19, and twins Adeline and Stella, 16.

“They love their dad,” Shannon said. “I want them to have a relationship with their father. So, you know, I would prefer to have more of a coparent, but he’s not interested. But we’re getting through it.”

The pair were married from 2000 until their separation in 2017. The divorce was finalized two years later. The former couple share 50/50 custody of their three children.

David has since moved on with Lesley Cook, whom he began dating in 2017. The entrepreneur proposed in January and the couple announced in July that they are expecting their first child together. Shannon told Us it “wasn’t a shocker” to hear about the pregnancy.

“You know, I am surprised it took this long, to be honest,” the Bravo personality explained. “So, it wasn’t a shocker to me at all. You know the girls are, it is what it is. Maybe some are taking it better than the others. But, as long as he’s happy, that’s what’s most important.”

As for Shannon, Us confirmed in July 2019 that she’s dating John Janssen. The reality star told Us on Monday she and Janssen, 56, faced some challenges while quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had bumps, but I don’t know any couple that was together 24/7 every day [that didn’t]. If it’s going to be perfect — then something’s maybe a little bit wrong with your relationship,” Shannon said.

The California native added she “absolutely” wants to get married, but she’s “not in any rush” to walk down the aisle again.

“It’s not like I’m going to have children or anything,” Shannon said. “I want to spend the rest of my life and have a partner, but I also want to make sure that it’s the right thing because I don’t want to make another mistake again and go through all of that. So, you know, I think it’s really smart that we’re having a great time, and we’re taking our time.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on Bravo Wednesday, October 14, at 9 p.m. ET.