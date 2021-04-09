Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 49

Former ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Reveals Vicki Gunvalson Still Has Her ‘Blocked on Instagram’

The feud continues! While it’s been three years since Meghan King exited The Real Housewives of Orange County, it appears her rivalry with former costar Vicki Gunvlason is still on.

“Vicki and I did not get along from day one,” King, 36, told Us Weekly on the Friday, April 9, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I checked, she still has me blocked on Instagram. It was her birthday and I think Tamra [Judge] who’s a good friend of mine, like, wished her a happy birthday or something and I clicked on her name to, like, go look at her and send her a happy birthday message and it said user not found. I’m sure she just forgot.”

The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast cohost joined the cast during season 10 of the Bravo series and accused the insurance agent’s then-boyfriend Brooks Ayers of faking cancer, while Gunvalson, 59, went after Meghan’s marriage to then-husband Jim Edmonds. King exited after two seasons of the show.

Meghan King and Vicki Gunvalson Shutterstock (2)

“I really do miss it. I have such good memories from filming that show. I love getting dressed up and being in front of a camera. I feel like I was born to be on stage or something,” King explained to Us. “I really created some great friendships from that show. The thing that I miss the least about it is being forced to hang out with people.”

In January, after journalist Evan Ross Katz tweeted, “It’s time to cancel RHOC,” and Meghan McCain agreed, Andy Cohen replied, “I think you mean reBOOT.”

King admits that while she didn’t watch this past season of RHOC, it “sounds like it really struggled.” However, if they are looking to do a reboot with a new cast, count her in.

“I would love to go back on Housewives in some way,” she admitted to Us. “I would love to be back on reality TV, it was so much fun.”

