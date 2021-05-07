Never say never. Despite Dorinda Medley saying that Ramona Singer had “loser friends” and a “bad facelift” during the season 12 reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona isn’t ruling out a reconciliation at some point in the future.

“You know, you never know,” Ramona, 64, told Us Weekly on the Friday, May 7, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast before commenting on how the dynamic has shifted with Dorinda, 56, no longer part of the series. “The dynamics always change when there’s one missing Housewife from the prior season. The beauty of our show is it’s a wheel that just keeps going. You can take one of the cogs off it or whatever, but it just keeps on going.”

In August 2020, the Massachusetts native announced her departure from RHONY and later revealed she wasn’t given the option to return.

“I was very quiet because I don’t have any bad feelings about it. I think everything has a time and a place,” Dorinda told Us in February. “And I think that that was their decision. Things change and you have to accept change. And a lot of times, if you sit quietly and you wait, it ends up being the best thing for you.”

Dorinda is pleased with how her life is going post-RHONY, but she revealed that there are parts about the show she misses.

“I was a great Housewife. I brought it!” Medley told Us. “You could love me. You can hate it. I am an authentic person. Like you’ve met me in real life. I’m not really different in real life than I am on the show. So, I’ve really grown to respect myself for that. Like me, hate me. I’m doing Dorinda Medley. And I always make it nice.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.