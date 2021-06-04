First Housewives feud! Real Housewives of New York City newcomer Eboni K. Williams found herself in her first Housewives controversy after things got heated with costar Luann de Lesseps.

The TV host, 37, accused Luann, 56, of labeling her an “angry black woman” after Eboni defended costar Leah McSweeny, who was arguing with Ramona Singer about her sexually explicit vocabulary.

“It was really tough, and it did affect I think very much so my relationship with Luann and it took a long time for us to kind of get to a place of any kind of repair around it, because I think after this blow up that we have, I think there was a question mark on both ends around trust. Can I trust your intentions for me as a woman, as a person?” Eboni told Us Weekly on the Friday, June 4, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “In a friendship, it’s hard to have an authentic connection when there’s a lack of trust.”

The North Carolina native said she doesn’t play when it comes to “the judgment and demonizing and stigmatizing of women,” but admits that she and the Money Can’t Buy You Class singer are in a “solid place,” but still have room for growth.

“I think, frankly, some of this is generational. I think we just have to be honest about that. These women were coming into their womanhood in a very different society as it relates to the liberation of women,” Eboni explained to Us. “Leah and I are very fortunate to kind of stand on the shoulders of the previous generations’ work around that. I think some of that is at play and it’s difficult to talk about without it all sounding like you’re agist or shaming the women because where they are generationally.”

The newest New York Housewife added, “So, of course, they’re not going to see it the way we necessarily see it, but we just don’t want to be shamed or stigmatized around our authentic experience.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.