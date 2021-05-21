Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 55

RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin Is ‘Not Happy’ With Margaret Josephs: ‘Learn How to Read the Room’

Getting ugly! Things got heated between Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin on part one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, but trouble has been brewing between these two all season.

Margaret, 54, accused Jennifer, 44, of being “sloppy” after drinking too much, while Jennifer said Margaret “slept her way to the top” after it was revealed in her book, Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget, that she slept with a former boss in her 20s.

RHONJ Jennifer Aydin Is Not Happy With Margaret Josephs Learn How Read Room
Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs. Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo; Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Jennifer admitted to Us Weekly on the Friday, May 21, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast that she is “not happy” with Margaret following the reunion, but has no regrets.

“Whatever it is that I was mistaken for, I apologized for. The reason I don’t regret it is because in that moment, when she was telling her story [of her former boss] she said he was a good-looking guy. She also said she loved older men, she always liked older men and that was her thing. You know, this wasn’t the first boss that she slept with,” Jennifer, who was promoting her Ultimate Beauty Pillow, told Us. “It didn’t seem like it was a big deal when she was talking about it. She was doing what she needed to do to keep her job and when I say, like, ‘Get ahead,’ she didn’t say that, but that’s how I was interpreting it and I apologized for it.”

Throughout season 11, Margaret also claimed that Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin, was her “meal ticket,” since she is a stay-at-home mom raising five kids.

“She tells me I’m not the poster child for a stay-at-home mom, yet she talks about how she sent her kids to sleep away camp and spent her summers in the Hamptons,” Jennifer explained to Us. “So, who’s really the poster child, sweetheart? I’ve never left my kids. So, sometimes the things that she says, she needs to learn how to read the room.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

