RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin: I ‘Can’t Sleep Without’ My New Beauty Pillow

Jennifer Aydin is taking the meaning of beauty sleep to a whole new level!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has been candid about her plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, just launched a pillow designed to make sleeping after having a little filler, lash lift or nip-and-tuck a heck of a lot more comfortable.

“Everybody is getting botox and filler these days — even men,” Aydin, 44, tells Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “A lot of girls are getting their lashes done, they’re getting their eyebrows microbladed. And all of these beauty treatments have the same after care: not sleeping on your face.”

So, while preventing lashes from bending and ensuring filler looks fab is the utmost priority, Aydin didn’t see why people — including her fellow castmates — had to pay the price of sleeping stiff, noting that most are “comfortable on their side.”

The solution? The Ultimate Beauty Pillow, which “provides comfort and support” after a cosmetic procedure. Of course, Aydin also got a little help from her husband and plastic surgeon Dr. Bill Aydin — it’s even sold at his practice!

The $49.99 pillow, which is designed to rest on top of your regular pillow, has been in the works for quite some time. In fact, the reality star has had prototypes of the pillow since her first season of RHONJ in 2017.

“I had it [The Ultimate Beauty Pillow] after my first year of being on the show and I had given it to all the girls as a gift,” she told Stylish. And, in the time that’s passed she’s even gotten the stamp of approval from her costars.

Aydin told Us: “Melissa [Gorga] told me that she loves it. Margaret [Josephs] told me that she used it after she had her face lift and it saved her — her exact words, I quote.”

But, Aydin doesn’t only use the pillow when in recovery-mode. In fact, it’s become a staple in her sleep routine. “It’s super soft and moldable and you just find your groove … I can’t sleep without it. I travel with it and take it everywhere I go,” the Bravo star told Stylish.

And while the season 12 cast is unconfirmed, Aydin says that “if they have me back” and “allow me to showcase it,” Bravo watchers might a glimpse at some of the behind-the-scenes from her beauty business as she plans on “concentrating” on her business this summer.

The pillow is available for purchase on jenniferaydin.com.