She’s 49! Look Back at RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice’s Hottest Bikini Moments

Toned, tanned and turning up the heat! The second temperatures start to rise or a beach is near, Teresa Giudice takes to the ‘gram with some seriously sexy bikini pictures.

And we’re “just sayin,” the 49-year-old reality star knows how to pick out a sexy suit. From itty-bitty bikinis and revealing one-pieces to crocheted cover-ups, the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG is constantly giving her 2.1 million followers a glimpse at her fit physique.

Giudice is no stranger to showing off her bathing suit body in a solo snap — just look at the unreal pictures from her Turks and Caicos trip in April 2021. “Tequila & Pineapple,” she comically captioned a post from the April 2021 vacation, wearing a cute pink one-piece and crocheted sarong.

But, the reality star also loves to take a bikini pic down the shore with loved ones. Whether she’s holding baby Gia on her hip in 2013 or snuggling up to new beau Louis Aruelas in 2021, Giudice always takes advantage of a stellar summer moment.

To keep her body bikini-ready year-round, the Bravoleb makes sure to stay in shape. “I’ve gone to the gym since I could drive,” Giudice told Us Weekly in 2018.

While the star, who is a “certified yogi,” has been working on her savasana as of late, she did go through a bodybuilding phase back in 2018.

“I love the way my arms and back look. All my clothes are big on me. My body drastically changed because of yoga, but this was even more extreme. It debunks the myth that if you’re over 40, you can’t look good,” she said at the time.

Hard work and dedication helped Giudice get her rock hard abs and lean lines, but she’s also been open about the plastic surgery she’s had done. In January 2020, she revealed that she had a second breast augmentation nearly 12 years after her first.

“I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best, most confident self. 10 years after my first breast augmentation, I decided to have my breasts re-done,” she captioned her Instagram, tagging plastic surgeon Dr. Preminger. “I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel like their best self to work on feeling better.”

In honor of Giudice being her “best self” and to celebrate the star’s 49th birthday, keep scrolling to take a look back at her best bikini moments through the years!