Ready for a change! Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi is on board with her former franchise getting reworked following what she called an “inauthentic” season.

While Rossi, 42, claimed she didn’t watch season 15 of the Bravo series, she admitted to Us Weekly, “You have to be living under a rock to not have a clue what’s going on.”

“Unfortunately, I think there was just a couple of characters on the show that had so much going on in their lives that everyone was just like, ‘Wait, what?’ There’s no relatability,” Rossi continued on the Friday, April 23, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast.

While bringing up Braunwyn-Windham Burke, who revealed in December 2020 that she identifies as a lesbian, she added, “It felt very inauthentic because like one day she’s straight, one day she’s lesbian. You know what I mean? Like it was just kind of confusing. At least that’s what I’m gathering from what a lot of people have told me when I’m out talking to them or what you see in the comments.”

In January, Andy Cohen teased a major shift in the cast after journalist Evan Ross Katz tweeted, “It’s time to cancel RHOC,” and Meghan McCain agreed. Cohen replied, “I think you mean reBOOT.”

Rossi, who was on the show for five seasons before departing in 2013, isn’t completely opposed to rejoining the cast now that Tamra Judge, whom she had a “toxic” relationship with, is off the show. However, she is grateful to not have the constant drama in her life.

“The actual day in and day out toxic environment and the stress of like, you know, ‘What somebody’s going to make up about you this week? … What lie are they going to tell about you? … What crap are they talking about you that you didn’t know that they were talking about you?’” she explained. “I am so grateful to no longer have that in my life.”

For now, Rossi is concentrating on her 22-month-old daughter, Skylar, whom she shares fiancé Slade Smiley. The mom recently partnered with LifeVac to help to remind parents to always expect the unexpected.

“50 to 70 percent of the time, the Heimlich maneuver does not work even when performed by a professional,” Rossi told Us. “That’s really scary. And having this kind of backup resource at our fingertips can literally save a life. … [LifeVac] is a tool and a device that needs to be in every school, needs to be in every hotel, like a fire extinguisher, right? It needs to be in every home.