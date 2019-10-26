



On the nose. Vicki Gunvalson strangely predicted that Meghan King Edmonds’ marriage to husband Jim Edmonds would be over after five years. Us Weekly broke the news on Friday, October 25, that the former baseball player filed for divorce, one day after the estranged couple’s five-year anniversary.

The foretelling occurred during season 10 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Gunvalson, 57, and Meghan, 35, were in a fight over Brooks Ayers’ fake cancer battle during an August 2015 episode when the blogger brought Jim, 49, into the argument for backup.

“Jim, talk to me in five years when you’re divorced,” Gunvalson told the former athlete. The pair starred on the Bravo series during seasons 10 through 12, which aired from 2015 to 2017.

The premonition turned out to be true. Us exclusively revealed on Friday that Jim and Meghan split. “Meghan and Jim have been fighting,” a source said. “The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with.”

According to an insider, the TV personality also accused the former St. Louis Cardinals star of “having an affair” with the nanny, which he and the woman denied. “The nanny is someone who has worked for them for years and is like family,” a source told Us. “During the argument, Meghan called the cops, but nothing came of it. Jim didn’t put his hands on her. The police chalked it up to a verbal dispute. No arrests were made.”

The family employs four nannies and a live-in au pair for daughter Aspen, 2, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 16 months.

Tamra Judge was among the commenters who sent support to Meghan following news of the split. “Big hugs. You are a strong woman Megs,” the 52-year-old reality star wrote via Instagram. “Love you.”

Jim previously found himself in the midst of a texting scandal in June. “I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” he said in an exclusive statement to Us at the time. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none.”

Meghan, for her part, told The Daily Dish on Thursday, October 24, that she and Jim were “still working” on their marriage “day by day” but “it’s so hard to rebuild.”