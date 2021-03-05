It’s the thought that counts! Shannon Beador opened up about the kind gesture she extended toward her ex-husband, David Beador, after he welcomed his first child with wife Lesley Cook.

“I sent a gift,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 57, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, March 4, while discussing her path to become a certified health coach. “I mean, I sent it with the kids [we share], so I don’t know [how David feels about it].”

Shannon was married to the 56-year-old entrepreneur from 2000 to 2019. They split in September 2017 after 17 years of marriage. The former couple share three daughters: Stella, 19, and 16-yer-old twins Adeline and Sophie.

Two years before the exes’ divorce was finalized, David began dating Cook, 37, in 2017 after they met at a SoulCycle class. They got engaged in January 2020 and tied the knot that October.

David and Cook announced the birth of their daughter, Anna, in February.

Shannon previously told Us in October 2020 that David “doesn’t wanna” talk to her. On Thursday, she explained that their coparenting dynamic and communication haven’t improved since then.

“I’ve come to accept it,” she explained. “He just had a baby. … So, I’m sure he has his hands full.”

The Bravo personality has found happiness with John Janssen, who she began dating in 2019. She revealed to Us how the pair are continuing to progress in their relationship.

“He’s great and he’s very, very supportive, especially with the launch of Lemon-Aid,” she shared, referring to her multifunctional supplement. “I took some turns that were wrong and when he came into my life, he kind of helped me create the structure of the company, bring in new people to help me out. To have him by my side as we finally launched the first product Lemon-Aid, it’s been really rewarding.”

Shannon also noted how her beau is “very good” with her three daughters, adding, “He knows that they have a father. He’s kind to them and he’s sweet and helpful when they need anything, but he doesn’t take on that father role.”

The reality star is focusing on becoming a certified health coach, which is something that fellow Bravolebrities such as RHONY’s Heather Thompson and RHONJ’s Jacqueline Laurita have done. To accomplish this goal, she began studying at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

“I’ve always tried to live a holistic lifestyle and especially during COVID, I kind of veered away from that out of fear,” she explained. “I really committed myself in 2021 [to] take back my health. What’s so amazing about … the Institute for Integrative Nutrition is that it’s about living a holistic lifestyle. I thought it would be maybe more about food because I deal with food in my business. I wanted to learn as much as I can. I thought that would help my resume, so to speak.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi