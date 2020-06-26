In love in the OC. Shannon Beador found happiness with boyfriend John Janssen after her messy divorce from ex-husband David Beador.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her businessman beau celebrated their first anniversary on June 21, 2020.

“One year ago, the first date @fableandspirit,” Shannon captioned a selfie of the pair via Instagram. “One year later, celebrating at the same place. ❤️ #butsocialdistancing😉.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2019 that the Bravo star had a new man in her life. A month later, Shannon confirmed to Us that the duo met through mutual friends.

“I’ve never been happier. I’m in a really great place,” she gushed to Us in August 2019. “My friends have known him for 30 years, so I didn’t have to make sure he was there for the right reasons. … He’s just a great person. I have a great connection with him.”

Shannon was previously married to David for nearly two decades. The exes, who wed in 2000, share daughters Sophie, Stella and Adeline. They announced their separation in October 2017 but didn’t file for divorce until that December. It would take nearly two years for the former couple to finalize the paperwork.

“David is dragging it out and doing whatever he can so he doesn’t have to pay her out,” an insider told Us in 2018, noting that Shannon was “frustrated” and just wanted “this divorce to be over.”

Us confirmed in April 2019 that Shannon and David’s divorce was finalized.

“A tough day that ended in celebration and I ran into this friend…” she captioned a photo with costar Gina Kirschenheiter via Instagram after the news broke.

David, who was ordered to pay Shannon $10,000 per month in combined child and spousal support payments, moved on with Lesley Cook. The duo announced their engagement in 2020.

Scroll through for a timeline of Shannon’s relationship with Janssen: