Tamra Judge is back — and not wasting any time! The Real Housewives of Orange County star is front and center in the season 17 trailer.

“I’m back, bitches,” Tamra, 55, declares in the teaser dropped by Bravo on Tuesday, April 25, after two seasons off.

In the action-packed video, the reality star nearly gets physical with newcomer Jennifer Pedranti.

“You want to tell me to watch it?” Tamra says as she throws a napkin at the new Housewife, 45.

In another scene, Shannon Beador tells her former bestie that she’s “becoming unhinged” after Tamra repeatedly calls one of the women — who appears off screen — a liar.

Tamra also appears to be at odds with Heather Dubrow, who returned during season 16.

“You and I pinky promised,” Heather, 54, says to Tamra, who has a disgusted look on her face.

The network gives more details about the former CUT Fitness owner’s return in the press release, which reads in part: “Tamra comes in hot and her reconciliation with Shannon does not go as planned. Tamra is holding everyone accountable, especially her friend Jennifer, but when the narrative doesn’t add up, it leads to some explosive confrontations.”

While Tamra and Eddie Judge’s marriage is seemingly safe, several of her costars’ relationships are called into question in the trailer.

Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen appear to be hitting a rough patch, with Travis accusing his partner of not “being over” her ex-husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, cheating on her.

“You’re going to drive him away with that,” Heather later warns Gina, 38.

Shannon, for her part, storms off when her romance with John Janssen is put in the hot seat. (Shannon, 59, confirmed in January that her boyfriend ended their romance shortly after they wrapped filming season 17.)

Jennifer, meanwhile, is navigating a divorce from husband Will — and her new love puts her at odds with Tamra.

“Her alleged affair with her now boyfriend and CUT Fitness member Ryan has been the subject of the gossip mill in town,” the press release states. “Her friendship with Tamra is put to the test, as she is forced to explain the rumors and confront difficult truths.”

In addition to Taylor Armstrong joining as a “friend” — and sparking her own tension with Heather — fans get a quick glimpse of the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, at the end of the trailer as she scares Tamra.

The Real Housewives of Orange County, which also stars Emily Simpson, returns to Bravo Wednesday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET.