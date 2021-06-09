Moving on for the kids. After detailing the alleged domestic violence in their marriage in an emotional court hearing, Gina Kirschenheiter asked the court to dismiss her restraining order against her ex-husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

During a virtual hearing on Wednesday, June 9, a judge approved Matt and Gina’s stipulation to the court that they have reached an agreement concerning child custody and the temporary domestic violence restraining order the Real Housewives of Orange County star previously filed against Matt. While he was present at the hearing, Gina’s lawyer, Graham Kirkman, attended on her behalf.

“The basis for the dismissal (of the restraining order) primarily is as it relates to the parties’ children,” Kirkman told Us of the hearing. “Their children are in a really good place right now, and the parties are healthily coparenting, and that is to their kids’ benefit. This will allow the situation that has blossomed to continue. So, I think that they’ve done a good thing here today. The parties reached a mutual agreement for that dismissal, and the purpose of the dismissal is to let a coparenting relationship continue to grow and let the best interest of their children continue.”

Gina and Matt, who tied the knot in 2010, share three kids: Nicholas, 8, Sienna, 6, and Luca, 5. She obtained a restraining order against him in June 2019 after he allegedly attacked her at their California home. The alleged incident took place while the twosome, who initially split in 2018, were attempting to rebuild their marriage.

Kirkman added that dropping the order “allows the parties maximum flexibility to try to do what works best for each of them and for their kids.” He explained, “And the idea being, things are going so well with respect to their coparenting relationship that they’ve done something very flexible, that just allows them to work it out informally.”

The lawyer concluded, “The agreement they’ve reached today is in the best interest of their kids. I think that’s what the parties are concerned about. I can certainly speak for Gina, that that’s the primary concern for her, and this is going to let them — the parties and their children — to move forward.”

The former spouses’ case made headlines in April after Gina broke down in tears while giving an emotional victim impact statement after Matt pleaded guilty to domestic battery.

“I thought I was going to die. I still get chills thinking about how I begged you to, ‘Stop. Think about the kids.’ And you responded by saying, ‘Your mom is going to die tonight,’” she recalled of the June 2019 incident. “It echoes in my brain, and it sinks deep in my heart. That night, it literally felt like I was in a house with a stranger whom I’d never met before. Your eyes were completely black, and you were not Matt. It was so hard for me to believe that it was even you, but it was.”

Gina was visibly emotional as she told her ex and the judge, “It’s taken me a lot of time, self-care and therapy to work through what happened that night, but I have managed to forgive you for most of it. I accept that I will always have this painful memory from that night. I’ve come to terms with that.”

The Bravo star, who has been dating boyfriend Travis Mullen since the fall of 2019, added it “breaks my heart” that their kids will learn about the alleged attack.

“The thought of our children having to think about what their dad did to their mom that night is so painful to me, and it’s so unfair to them,” Gina said. “As a result of your poor choices and actions, our whole family now has to pay the consequences. And I’m having a really hard time forgiving you for the impact that this has had and will continue to have on our children. With that said, because of Nicholas, Sienna and Luca, I’m willing to keep trying to forgive you.”

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.