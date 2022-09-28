After two years of marriage, David Beador and Lesley Beador (née Cook) have called it quits.

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2022 that David — who was previously married to Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador — had filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their split.

David — who married Lesley in October 2020 — requested that the Orange County, California, court terminate the ability to award Lesley spousal support and noted that they had signed a prenuptial agreement prior to their wedding day.

“The full nature and extent of Petitioner’s separate property is to be determined at time of trial or settlement. Given the very short-term marriage, there are nominal community property assets and debts,” the court filing stated. “There is a Prenuptial Agreement effective October 9, 2020 that controls.”

Less than one week later, Lesley claimed the divorce was off.

“My husband filed a request for dismissal a few days ago,” the Candid actress wrote via her Instagram Story on September 21, 2022. “Now back to your regular programming.”

While the twosome did not initially expand on their romantic status after Lesley’s social media message, nearly one week later, she filed a new motion to dissolve their marriage.

“I am filing for divorce,” Lesley wrote via Instagram on September 27, 2022, sharing a throwback photo of herself and the twosome’s daughter, Anna Love. “While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best. “I value myself and the happiness and well being [sic] of my children. I am so grateful for a tremendous circle of friends and family who support me. Looking forward to a bright and happy future with my beautiful kiddos.”

While the businessman has not publicly addressed his estranged wife’s new filing, Lesley alleged via Instagram Story that she has “a lot to share,” promising that she “will one day.”

David and Lesley — who were first linked in 2018 — confirmed their engagement in January 2020, just nine months after he and the Bravo personality reached a divorce settlement.

Shannon and David were previously married for 17 years ahead of their 2017 split after he cheated on her. The now-exes share daughters Sophie, born in 2001, and twins Stella and Adaline, born in 2003.

As the former reality TV stars coparented their children, he went on to welcome Anna Love with Lesley in February 2021.

“David is an absolutely amazing dad. He takes his daughters to school every morning, well the ones that don’t drive. He takes them to all of their after school activities, drives them to their tournaments, and is always there for them,” Lesley — who shares a son and a daughter from a previous relationship — exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2018. “His daughters are the absolute light in his life, and he loves them so very much. The girls will always come first.”

She added at the time: “This man goes above and beyond for his daughters.”

Scroll below for everything to know about David and Lesley’s divorce: