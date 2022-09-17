It’s over! Real Housewives of Orange Country star Shannon Beador’s ex-husband, David Beador, has filed for divorce from wife Lesley Beador.

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, September 16, David, 57, cited “irreconcilable differences” as his reason for the split. The pair, who tied the knot in October 2020, listed their date of separation as Thursday, September 15 — the same day the California native filed for divorce.

The pair, who share 19-month-old daughter Anna Love, announced they were engaged in January 2020, just nine months after David and Shannon reached a divorce settlement.

“Looking forward to eternity with my love,” Lesley wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a selfie of herself and David showing off the diamond. “I LOVE YOU LOVE!!!!”

Lesley’s social media posts documenting her romance with the entrepreneur have made headlines several times over the past few years. In November 2019, the YouTuber shared a now-deleted nude photo of the couple via Instagram.

Shannon, who was married to David for 17 years before calling it quits in 2017, opened up about Lesley’s NSFW snap during BravoCon a few weeks later.

“My kids all saw it at school,” the TV personality told the crowd, adding that her daughters — Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adeline, whom she shares with David — were “horrified” by the naked pic.

Shannon announced her separation from David in October 2017 and filed for divorce in December of that same year. According to divorce documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time, David was seeking joint custody of his daughters. The businessman claimed that Shannon was “not fostering or encouraging a healthy father-child relationship.”

David added that Shannon’s employment — she joined the cast of RHOC in season 9 — “encourages excess drinking and extended travel to which Shannon has chosen not to inform me and make accommodations for the kids to stay with me while she is away.”

Lesley, for her part, spoke out in defense of David in the midst of the messy custody battle.

“David is an absolutely amazing dad. He takes his daughters to school every morning, well the ones that don’t drive. He takes them to all of their after-school activities, drives them to their tournaments, and is always there for them,” she exclusively told Us. “His daughters are the absolute light in his life, and he loves them so very much. The girls will always come first.”

The actress, who also has a daughter and a son from a previous marriage, added, “I just wanted to speak out on David’s behalf because of all these negative things I have been reading about him being a bad dad.”

While Shannon attempted to make amends with her ex by sending him and Lesley a baby gift following the birth of their daughter, the chef revealed during a March episode of Jeff Lewis Live that the chef rejected the gift and the two women had no relationship.