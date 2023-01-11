Shannon Storms Beador is flying solo in 2023 — and she’s less than thrilled about it. The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed her boyfriend, John Janssen, ended their relationship after wrapping season 17 of the Bravo show.

“All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming. We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story,“ Beador, 58, told People on Wednesday, January 11, adding that she was “blindsided” by her boyfriend of nearly four years pulling the plug on their romance. “He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

The reality star added that she’s “never loved anyone more in my life.” Beador and Janssen, 59, have been linked since 2019 after being introduced by a mutual friend. The businessman marked her first relationship since finalizing her divorce from ex-husband David Beador, who admitted to cheating on her in the past. The exes share daughters Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adeline, 18.

“I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out. I’ve never loved anyone like I’ve loved John,” she said. “But clearly, he didn’t feel the same way.”

Janssen, for his part, told the outlet that “it doesn’t make sense to be together if you don’t believe” in the relationship anymore.

“I’ve been in pain over it,” he explained. “It’s sad because I love Shannon very much. I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life. She’s one of a kind; so funny and generous and full of life and adventurous. We have a connection that’s unlike anything I’ve ever had. And I know that for as long as I live, I’ll never meet anyone like her again. But that doesn’t mean we’re right for each other for the rest of our lives.”

Janssen, who said that he didn’t end things on camera because he thought it would be more humiliating for the Housewife, added that the “last thing [he] wanted to do is hurt Shannon,” but believes he did the “right thing” for both of them.

“We’re two people who love each other very much, but love is not always enough,” he said. “And while I know Shannon sees it as I’ve said things to her I never meant, I hope she’ll be able to see that there’s no bad person here. It’s two really good people who couldn’t make it work. … I think the world of Shannon. I just want the best for her. She deserves that.”

Shannon, for her part, added that the holidays were “very, very difficult” after Janssen broke up with her in late November.

“I was hopeful we could find a way forward. But being around one another only made it harder for both of us,” she said of running into him at two University of Southern California games on November 26 and December 3. “I couldn’t believe he wasn’t here [on Thanksgiving and Christmas], and there would be days I would just cry myself to sleep. But it’s a new year, and I’m ready for a fresh start.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County also stars Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. Taylor Armstrong is joining season 17 in a “friend” role and Vicki Gunvalson will make guest appearances when the series returns later this year.