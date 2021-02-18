Gia Giudice would like to be excluded from this narrative. Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter reposted a lengthy statement from her mother’s business manager after she was brought up on the season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“Gia is a wonderful, smart, strong and beautiful human being and what was done to her tonight was wrong on so many levels. For a grown ass ‘I’m so so smart I’m lawyer’ woman to bring Gia’s name into an argument & place an accusation with such a weighted consequence is inconceivable,” Appian Entertainment’s Karianne Fischbach wrote on Wednesday, February 17. “I cannot fathom what would [possess] someone to create a false narrative that could have severe consequences for the innocent party involved, a 19-year-old at the time who was in no way involved in anything. what the cast members choose to do to each other is the nature of the reality TV beast, this was to [SIC] far.”

Gia, 20, and Teresa, 48, both shared (and later deleted) the statement on their respective Instagram Stories. Fischbach concluded her message with a shady reference to Melissa Gorga, who has argued with sister-in-law Teresa over Jackie on the series in the past.

“I hope apologies are made & I hope family sticks together on this one,” Fischbach wrote. “I’d have a hard time support friend who did that to my niece, #justsayin.”

Teresa and Jackie, 44, got into a heated argument during Wednesday’s episode of RHONJ after the Standing Strong author claimed she heard the journalist’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, cheats on her at the gym. After pleading with Teresa to admit that she made up the accusations, Jackie compared the situation to repeating she heard Gia “does coke in the bathroom” at parties.

“I wasn’t starting a rumor about Gia. I was giving an analogy,” Jackie told Us Weekly about the fight. “I think that like almost everyone will say that that’s an analogy and the truth is that there’s no one else in Teresa’s life that I can make her understand. When you say something about someone you love, whether or not it’s true, it hurts, you know? So, I don’t regret that because if I was saying something nasty about Gia, then I would regret it. But I was giving an analogy, which it was pretty clear to almost everyone.”

Teresa, for her part, called Jackie “disgraceful” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight published after the premiere.

“As a lawyer, not smart. Just saying! Not smart at all,” Teresa quipped. “She tries to act like she’s this person you could speak to, and she’s a lawyer and all this. A lawyer and being so smart, that was the worst analogy possible. And being a mom of four? Very bad move.”

Melissa, for her part, did condemn Jackie for bringing up her niece on the show during an interview with Us earlier this month.

“I think that it was terrible to bring in [Gia]. It’s one thing when we’re talking about us, it’s another thing when we bring kids in,” the 41-year-old “On Display” singer said. “I never want to bring [up] a child — even if they’re 18, whatever, however old they are. I mean, I know Gia is 20 now. It doesn’t matter. All of our kids to me are always off-limits.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.