Don’t mess with her! Jackie Goldschneider sat down with Us Weekly to discuss the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey and admitted that she nearly quit the show amid buss about her marriage to husband Evan Goldschneider.

“My family will always come first and when something threatens that, I take the time I need to make sure that it is something that is for me,” Jackie, 44, revealed in a Wednesday, February 10 interview with Us. “I don’t want to end up a statistic. I don’t want to be just another Housewife who ended up divorced.”

Despite the chatter amongst the cast, Jackie’s not sweating the rumors too much ahead of the February 17 premiere. Still, she told Us that she had to think long and hard about whether staying on the Bravo reality show was worth it or not.

“I mean, my family and my marriage is beautiful and it’s wonderful and it’s built on a lot of respect and love and nothing is going to get in the way of that. So, I had to really see if there was a way for the show to be a part of my life and still maintain the integrity of my family and my relationship. And you’ll see us figure that out.”

Jackie noted that she’s much more sensitive than her costars but added that she takes comments about her family especially personal.

“When it comes to my family, I will never be okay with somebody trying to come between us. So, I’ll never have a thick skin when it comes to my family,” she explained. “The fact that anybody could think that you could do something that potentially destroys a family with four young children, and then just be like, ‘Who cares’ to me? There’s no show I could be on long enough that that would ever happen.”

The parenting columnist wouldn’t reveal whether she and Evan decided to stick it out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey but told Us she’s “so happy with the decision that we made and the way we made it.”

Jackie’s relationship won’t be the only one to come into question in season 11 of RHONJ. In fact, it’ll be a common theme according to the trailer, released in early January.

“Everyone’s marriage can look absolutely perfect on the outside,” Margaret Josephs says in a voiceover during the trailer, released on January 13.

Melissa Gorga continues, “But guess what? Things aren’t always what they seem.”

Lastly, Dolores Catania says, “Anyone can be a cheater.”

It appears rumors will swirl about Jackie’s costar Melissa, 41, and husband Joe Gorga too. “Last night, the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number,” sister-in-law and costar Teresa Giudice says at one point in the video. “They’ve been texting all day.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo Wednesday, February 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi.