The Gorga family drama is front and center yet again during the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“Everyone’s marriage can look absolutely perfect on the outside,” Margaret Josephs says in a voiceover from the trailer, which Bravo dropped on Wednesday, January 13.

After Melissa Gorga adds, “But guess what? Things aren’t always what they seem,” Dolores Catania reveals infidelity will be a theme of the season.

“Anyone can be a cheater,” Dolores, 50, quips.

Jackie Goldschneider and husband Evan Goldschneider seem to be one of the targets of affair rumors.

“Why do I hear rumors, like when he goes to the gym he screws around?” Teresa Giudice says in the teaser as footage of the couple is shown.

Jackie, 44, later yells at her costar, “I need you to admit this was a lie!”

The Standing Strong author, 48, also addresses speculation about her brother Joe Gorga’s marriage to Melissa, 41.

“Last night, the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number,” Teresa says. “They’ve been texting all day.”

Joe, who married Melissa in 2004, threatens the “On Display” singer in one the clip: “Be careful what you say, because I’ll never talk to you again.”

Teresa’s complicated relationship with her brother, 41, and sister-in-law has been featured on RHONJ since season 3. At the end of the season 11 trailer, Joe brings up Teresa’s now​​​-ex-husband, Joe Giudice, talking about him in the press.

“How dare him say he’s got dirt on me?” the Gorga Guide to Success author says.

Melissa subsequently snaps after Teresa defends her former spouse.

“You’re going to defend him?” Joe yells. “F—k that piece of s—t. He put my mother in a f—king grave. Do you understand that?”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2019 that Teresa and the former construction business owner split after he was ordered by a judge to be deported to Italy following his release from prison. The pair, who share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11, finalized their divorce in September 2020 after two decades of marriage.

In Wednesday’s trailer, Teresa opens up about returning to the dating scene.

“I want to get my peach kissed,” she says. “When you love someone, you f—king lick them upside down.”

Us confirmed in November 2020 that Teresa started dating Luis “Louie” Ruelas, a single father of two sons from New Jersey.

Season 11 of RHONJ will also follow questions about Jennifer Aydin‘s drinking.

“She numbs herself to a lot of her issues,” Jackie alleges of her castmate.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo Wednesday, February 17, 9 p.m. ET.

