Spilling the tea! The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast dished on which costar brings the most drama in the newest installment of Us Weekly’s Costar Secrets.

Melissa Gorga, Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs all named Teresa Giudice as the drama queen during the Friday, February 26, episode of Costar Secrets. Dolores Catania picked Jennifer Aydin, however, exclusively telling Us, “Jennifer’s mouth gets her in trouble a lot.”

Jennifer, 43, agreed with Dolores, 50, choosing herself. “Yes, it’s me. Full disclosure: I don’t care,” she told Us.

The Bravo stars also revealed which castmate is the life of the party, with most pointing to Melissa, 41, and Jennifer.

“That’s me. I would definitely say I’m the party girl in the group,” Melissa said before Margaret, 53, also voted for her.

Jackie, 44, picked Melissa as well, telling Us, “She’s fun. She loves to drink and party. She always looks beautiful.”

Dolores didn’t hesitate when choosing Jennifer as the party girl, saying, “She’s like the class clown. She likes to make the popular girl, Teresa, laugh.” Jennifer agreed again, adding, “Me. Hey! Because I get totally wasted.”

When asked which of their costars they’d switch places with, Melissa and Jackie gushed over Margaret and her lavish lifestyle.

“I think she lives such a fun, fabulous life,” Jackie said. “She’s such a savvy businesswoman. I think it would be really fun to be Margaret for a day. Plus, she’s got no kids in her house. It must be so freaking quiet there.”

Margaret, on the other hand, pointed to Melissa, praising her killer body.

“If I could have that olive oil skin without an ounce of cellulite. I don’t even know what that feels like,” she told Us. “I think I was born with cellulite.”

Watch the exclusive Us Weekly video above to see which former RHONJ star the cast would bring back and whose closet they would raid. Plus, the stars reveal which of their costars they see themselves being lifelong friends with.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.