Nothing to hide! As some Real Housewives confess to trying the weight loss drug Ozempic, Gina Kirschenheiter is stepping on the scale to prove a point.

“I’m a size 6. If i wasnt eating i would be a 2. Go kick rocks,” the 39-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star captioned a video she recently shared via TikTok. “I’m weighing myself to silence the noise.”

Kirschenheiter, who noted she was 5’8”, revealed she weighed 155.9 pounds.

“I am very healthy, very average. Like all of us, I try to take my pictures at good angles [and] I stopped drinking a year and a half ago,” the reality TV personality said. “I’m not on a weight loss drug and it’s not my fault that you want to try and make something that’s not there, my friend.”

Kirschenheiter is hardly the first Housewife to comment on speculation about using Ozempic — a medicine developed for adults with type 2 diabetes — for weight loss. Kyle Richards has been denying that she had help slimming down for months, while her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Crystal Kung Minkoff admitted last month that she “thought about” trying the drug, but opted not to amid her eating disorder recovery.

“It’s not a good place for me, personally for my recovery,” she told Page Six in April. “I’ve never judged or looked down on anyone that finds different avenues for [weight loss]. I would be lying if [I said] I haven’t thought about it. And then I have to check myself if that’s right for my recovery, and I’m in a very specific situation.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs, meanwhile, have opened up about their recent weight loss, with the latter taking GLP-1 agonist injections to drop 22 pounds.

“I’m 126 pounds now, give or take a pound depending on the day — and I haven’t been that weight since I got married the first time in 1994,” Josephs told People in April. “My swelling has gone down in my arm. My skin’s gotten tighter. My bones stronger. I’m sleeping better, I have more energy. Not to get into the dirty details, but I’m very good sexually, thanks to the hormones. And I’m back to a weight that feels natural for me. So, it’s all been very positive for me. I feel great; more than anything, I feel great.”

Catania, for her part, is on Mounjaro, which she told Andy Cohen is “another part” of the Ozempic umbrella.

“I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “[I’m] just not hungry [on it].”

Their castmate Jackie Goldschneider, who was a “friend” on season 13, which is currently airing, seemingly isn’t a fan of their strategies as she slammed Ozempic in February.

“It gets me so fired up. … I’m horrified by it. I’m not so much horrified by people wanting to lose weight — that has always been a universal thing — but I’m very, very scared of what will happen if and when people have to go off this drug,” Goldschneider, who has been open about her own battle with an eating disorder, said on Page Six‘s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “From a selfish standpoint, I wanted to come back into a world where everyone around me was eating and loving food and enjoying life. I wanted to come back to that and I didn’t because a lot of people in the Housewives world are on Ozempic. A lot of my friends are in the Housewives world, so it was tough for me to come back and suddenly no one’s eating when we go out to dinner.”