Getting candid. Amy Schumer did not hold back on the topic of Ozempic — including what caused her to stop using the medication for weight loss.

“Like a year ago, I tried it. I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t],” the comedian, 42, said during a Thursday, June 8, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Schumer noted that the side effects pushed her to take a break, adding, “And you’re like, ‘OK, this isn’t livable for me.’ But I immediately invested because I knew everyone was going to try it.”

The I Feel Pretty star also addressed how fellow celebrities have navigated the topic of weight loss.

“Everyone has been lying saying, ‘Oh smaller portions.’ Like shut the f—k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop,” she added. “Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Ozempic — and similar off-brand versions of semaglutide — have recently been making waves as Hollywood stars have discussed their experience with the diabetes medication. The FDA-approved injections are typically used to help Type 2 diabetes patients with weight management.

Schumer previously opened up her decision to get liposuction surgery amid several health issues. The New York native, who shares 4-year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer, went through several complications before and after her pregnancy.

“I was throwing up through the first hour of my C-section,” Schumer said during an episode of the “Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast” in December 2019. “It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half. Mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis. It was a rainy Sunday and I woke up vomiting and was like the sickest I’d been the whole time. And I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I was so big and I was so miserable and couldn’t keep anything down.”

After her first child’s arrival, Schumer revealed the challenges with trying to conceive Baby No. 2. “I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” she captioned an Instagram post in January 2020.

“If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio,” she continued, referencing the fan line she has on Community.com. “We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling. ❤️”

One year later, the Trainwreck star got surgery to remove her uterus after experiencing painful periods due to an endometriosis diagnosis.

“So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it,” she wrote while at the hospital via Instagram in September 2021. “There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains. But, other than that, I already feel that my energy is [returning].”

Following her procedure, Schumer opened up about going under the knife for liposuction. “I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it’s because I had a surgery,” she said on Chelsea Handler’s podcast “Dear Chelsea” in March 2022. “It’s too hard, and I just want to be real about it. I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I’m feeling really good.”