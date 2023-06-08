Hitting pause. Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi revealed she is taking a break from Ozempic injections after she shed more pounds than expected.

“When I started semaglutide shots, I was 138 pounds. Now, I’m about 110 pounds. As you can see, I’ve lost a little more weight than I was anticipating to lose,” the Shahs of Sunset alum, 41, explained in an Instagram video, which she posted on Thursday, June 8. “I decided I’m only going to weigh myself on the days of my injections just to document it. And on April 30, I got on the scale, and I saw 111 pounds.”

Gharachedaghi said she decided to make a change amid the drastic weight loss, adding, “That’s when I knew, it’s time to cut back. That’s when I started cutting down on units and going backwards and backwards until finally now, I’m just on maintenance.”

The reality star, however, stood by her decision to use Ozempic in the first place. (The FDA-approved medication is typically used to help Type 2 diabetes patients with weight management.)

“Will I come off of it? Maybe. Will I gain it all back? Maybe. But for now, I’m enjoying the way I look. I’m enjoying what it’s doing for me,” she added. “I encourage it to anybody who’s having a hard time losing weight and wants the ‘easy route.’ Summer is around the corner.”

Gharachedaghi continued: “I’m not trying to stress that being skinny is what you should do but truth is, some of y’all want to do it. So I’m talking to you guys — not the f—king haters. To the haters, kiss my ribs.”

The former Bravo star originally opened up in February about taking injections of a generic version of the popular drug. “I am on the weight loss shots, honey, OK,” she said via Instagram at the time. “I’m just not going to lie about it because I always keep it real about what is fake.”

Gharachedaghi later explained why she wanted to shine a spotlight on her decision, telling Entertainment Tonight in May, “I don’t see a reason to hide being on a weight loss [medication] or a cosmetic procedure. Just talk about it because there’s so many people out there who want to do the same thing or they want to learn about what you did.”

The California native has since continued to candidly address the benefits — and the challenges — that come with Ozempic injections.

“Anytime anybody loses a lot of weight really fast, the skin just kind of droops down a little. It’s a fact. For some people it’s worse, some people it’s not,” Gharachedaghi shared on Thursday. “As you can see, it did not affect my face. Yes, I do get fillers and Botox and all that, but I haven’t gotten anything [recently]. So just so you can see, it’s not sagging.”

Later in the clip, Gharachedaghi reminded her followers to make choices that are right for them. “Is losing weight and being skinny the ideal goal for everybody? Is it societal pressure, social media pressure? Yes, yes, yes,” she said. “I don’t want to put pressure out there that you should be skinny, but if you want to be, this could help.”