Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti is a fitness guru, but she tries not to judge other people’s health regimens — even if they include Ozempic.

Jennifer, 46, had nothing but good things to say when asked about her costar Emily Simpson‘s recent admission that she’s been using Ozempic for weight loss. “Listen, she owned it,” Jennifer exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 27. “I know people are very judgmental on it. I think women have to do what makes them feel good, and look at her now.”

Jennifer went on to note that Emily, 47, supplements the weight loss drug with regular workouts. “I see her in the gym,” Jennifer told Us. “I mean, if I am there, she’s there and she’s busting her ass. So, the fact that she tried it … I get it.”

Last month, Emily clapped back after an Instagram commenter said she looked “amazingly hot before the Ozempic” and would “revert back” to her previous weight if she stopped taking the drug. In response, Emily replied, “You don’t know me and nothing will ‘revert back’ bc my arms are jacked from heavy lifting 7 days a week.”

Days later, however, Emily admitted on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live that she briefly used the drug to “kickstart” her weight loss but didn’t take it for long because it “made me feel lethargic and it made me just not have a lot of energy.”

Jennifer, for her part, is just impressed that Emily found a plan that worked for her and stuck to it. “She is on fire,” she told Us. “She looks freaking amazing.”

While Jennifer praised Emily’s exercise ethic, she was less pleased with Emily’s comments about her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. Earlier this week, Emily exclusively told Us that Ryan, 46, is a “walking neon flag.”

Jennifer, for her part, just wants her friend to remember what it was like when her marriage to Shane Simpson was a hot topic.

“I like Emily,” Jennifer explained. “I feel like there was a time when people were saying stuff about Emily or Shane. … When I met Emily, she talked so lovingly about her husband. She talked about her family. And not for one second did I think, ‘Shane’s probably a s–tty husband,’ because I was listening to the woman I was trying to get to know.”

In Jennifer’s eyes, her own thoughts about Ryan matter more than what anyone else has claimed. “I have never been more loved or prioritized in my life,” she told Us. “He’s such a good partner, and it’s so unfortunate that they just wanna listen to talk from the past and that’s who they’re gonna judge him to be.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi