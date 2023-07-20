Jennifer Pedranti is new to The Real Housewives of Orange County this season, but she’s already on the rocks with costar Tamra Judge.

The tension between Jennifer, 46, and Tamra, 55, hit a breaking point during the Wednesday, July 19, episode of RHOC when Tamra claimed that Jennifer’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, had a reputation for cheating on her. According to Tamra, her husband, Eddie Judge, told her that one of Ryan’s friends warned Eddie to “watch your wife” around Ryan because “Ryan goes after married women.”

After listening to Tamra’s alleged bombshell, Jennifer replied, “I’d watch it, Tamra” — and Tamra was immediately incensed.

“Watch it? You want me to f–king watch it?!” Tamra yelled before standing up and throwing her napkin at Jennifer’s face. “I gotta watch it? Are you f–king with me? You should f–king leave your boyfriend, you f–king bitch! F–k you!”

Outside, Tamra told Shannon Beador that she’s “not f–king entertaining [Jennifer’s] bulls–t” any longer. “She’s dating a f–king douchebag, and to insinuate that I was hitting on him? F–k that!” Tamra added.

After the episode aired, Jennifer discussed the explosion on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she played a game called “Let’s Get Judge-y.” As host Andy Cohen asked her questions about Tamra, Jennifer didn’t hold back. Case in point: When Andy, 55, asked how Tamra could improve as a friend, Jennifer deadpanned, “Be a friend.”

Ryan, meanwhile, weighed in from the audience, denying Tamra’s claim that he’d told her he “wanted to f–k” her. “The biggest misconception is everything that comes out of Tamra’s mouth about me,” he said. “I absolutely did not [say I wanted to have sex with her].”

The real tea, however, came when Andy asked whether Tamra behaves differently when Bravo cameras aren’t rolling.

“[She’s] drastically different,” Jennifer claimed. “When Tamra’s on camera, she drinks, and when Tamra drinks, she turns it up.”

Tamra, unsurprisingly, was none too pleased by this assessment. “Sit down newbie,” she tweeted on Wednesday night. “I told you to be honest! I don’t ham it up for the cameras. I’m being honest and the truth hurts.”

Before her return to RHOC season 17, Tamra left the series at the end of season 14. She confirmed her comeback last year after Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin inadvertently revealed the news via social media. “The judge is back and drama is in session,” Tamra declared in a July 2022 episode of WWHL.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.