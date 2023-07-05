It is a truth universally acknowledged that every Real Housewives girls’ trip must end in drama, so it only makes sense that the ladies of Orange County experienced some tension during their getaway to Montana.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of RHOC‘s Wednesday, July 5, episode, Tamra Judge confronts Gina Kirschenheiter at a bonfire for telling Heather Dubrow that Tamra had been trash-talking Heather behind her back.

“Did we ever make fun of Heather’s career?” Tamra, 55, asks Taylor Armstrong, referring to a conversation they’d had earlier in the trip. “I hear there’s a lot of chatter saying that we were making fun of her.”

Taylor, 52, didn’t think they’d been mean, but she notes “there is a potential chance that we were being sarcastic.”

Tamra then asks Gina, 39, why she was involving herself in the situation when she wasn’t there to hear Tamra and Taylor’s conversation about Heather, 54. “Because I’m checking on my friend like friends should do,” Gina replies.

Heather, however, hints that she thought Gina might have been trying to start something between her and the other women. “Checking on me’s great, but honestly, you kind of made it out like there’s a pattern and there’s a thing,” Heather tells her costar.

In a flashback filmed earlier in the day, Gina says she wanted to make sure Heather was “really OK” because Tamra had allegedly been getting in little digs about her friends and “maligning” Heather’s career. “She’s taking shots at Emily [Simpson], she’s taking some shots at me,” Gina claims.

After the other women didn’t seem convinced, Gina expressed her annoyance in a confessional interview, revealing that the bonfire conversation upset her. “I’m pissed,” she tells the cameras. “It’s like, ‘Bitch, I’m trying to be a friend to you and then you chuck me under.’ At this point, like, honestly, I think maybe Heather’s not even from New York.”

Last year, Heather teased that more drama is coming in season 17, which premiered last month. “I didn’t have that good a time, just full disclosure,” she quipped at BravoCon in October 2022 when asked about the new episodes. “But I do like Taylor.”

Tamra, meanwhile, said that she and Heather “definitely” experienced “ups and downs” while filming the season. “Currently, we’re on really good terms,” she added. “It’s kind of like a sister relationship.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.