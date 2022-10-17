Spilling all the tea. While attending BravoCon in New York City, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Taylor Armstrong teased what viewers can expect from season 17 of the Real Housewives of Orange County.

During the panel, which took place on Sunday, October 16, the group didn’t hold back about their personal lives. Heather, 53, shocked attendees when she addressed rumors that her husband, Terry Dubrow, was unfaithful.

“Yeah I know, he’s cheating on me, whatever,” the reality star sarcastically quipped in response to a moderator question. “Success breeds contempt. Don’t forget that.”

The New York native’s marriage came up again when Tamra, 55, addressed Noella Bergener‘s claims that she was behind the cheating rumors. “[Noella] texted the other day,” the Vena CBD founder said. “She said thank you so much for exposing Terry cheating. I said I didn’t do that.”

Heather and Terry’s relationship became a topic of conversation after a Bravo fan account speculated last month that the plastic surgeon was cheating.

The TV personality, however, quickly took to social media to shut down the rumors. “This is not true, on any level,” she commented in response to the Instagram post.

Earlier this year, the Bravo star addressed online rumors about where she and Terry, 64, stand in their marriage. “There’s a rumor online right now that Terry was banging his assistant for years,” Heather, who shares twins Max and Nicholas, 18, and daughters Katarina, 15, and Collete, 11, with her husband, said during an April episode of her “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast. “It’s not true. I’m not going to give it any weight or any life because it’s stupid.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly the speculation did not affect Heather’s screen time on season 17. “Heather hasn’t stopped filming. Any rumor of her not filming isn’t true,” the insider shared ahead of the fan event.

During an interview an BravoCon, Heather teased that viewers can expect the topic to come up, exclusively telling Us, “I will say, you might wanna see how everyone else reacts.”

Scroll down for the biggest bombshells from the RHOC panel at BravoCon 2022: