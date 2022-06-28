The future is unclear in more ways than one for Noella Bergener. The Real Housewives of Orange County star is breaking down her current relationship status — “I’m a lot!” — and where she stands with plans to film season 17 of the Bravo hit exclusively with Us Weekly.

When reality TV fans last saw the 36-year-old O.C. resident, she introduced them to boyfriend Bobby Schubenski on the season 16 reunion, which aired in April. The twosome have since split.

“Bobby’s amazing, I have nothing but love and respect and just a lot of gratitude for our path’s crossing. A lot with relationships is timing and it just wasn’t our time,” Bergener exclusively told Us while recently promoting her partnership with Seeking at the Baccarat Hotel in New York City. “I think the most important takeaway from that experience — to tell all the ladies out there — just as important as it is to fall in love and have those feels, it’s also equally as important to know when it’s time to choose yourself.”

The TV personality’s brief romance with Schubenski came after she and ex-husband James Bergener split during season 16.

“Maybe there’s some PTSD going on, that’s what I struggled with a little bit toward the end of, like, maybe I just have trust issues because my ex cheated me,” she continued. “But also we don’t tell ourselves enough [that] it’s OK to be selfish. It is very much OK to, like, make my kids a priority and have somebody that fits into my life and have something that works around me. I would rather be alone than be in a relationship that doesn’t make me feel that way. As great as a man can be and as magical as the [wedding] planning in your head is … it’s about the day-to-day stuff.”

While Noella and James have finalized their divorce, they are “duking it out” in Puerto Rico and California courts for support and custody of their son, she told Us. That isn’t stopping her from looking for The One, however, which is where Seeking comes in.

“Honestly, I just want a connection. I’m a lot,” she admitted. “We all know that. From a mile away, you’re like, ‘That chick’s a lot.’ So if you’re ready to ride this ride, pun intended. … The way I put it on my profile [was], ‘I’m a tall drink of chocolate milk so confidence is key.’”

Noella, who also has a daughter from a previous relationship, married for the first time in Las Vegas at 18. She told Us that she now wants a shot at a “real” marriage.

“I would like to get really married. I’ve done, like, the dress rehearsal. I’ve never been real married,” she said.

Noella added that her future partner should be ready for a “roller coaster” ride, which may include more time on RHOC — despite not having a good relationship with the women, specifically Heather Dubrow.

“There’s so many different variables at play. We already did last season. We’ve already seen what happens [with this group],” she explained, revealing that 30 minutes after she wrapped the reunion with Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jen Armstrong, she learned they were out without her. “It just was like, ‘What a load of bull hickey!’ And then of course, like, a week later, [Heather is on her] podcast, spitting mistruths and putting her spin on things. … She cannot stop talking about me.”

