Party of 6! Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow haven’t let their lives in the spotlight keep them from raising their four children: Nick, Max, Kat and Coco.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star met the Botched personality on a group date in the ‘90s. Heather recalled during a November 2015 of her “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast that she initially thought Terry “wasn’t really” her type. After he complimented her kissing skills, however, she was hooked.

The duo tied the knot in 1999 and three years later, they began expanding their family. The couple welcomed twins, son Nicholas and daughter Max, in November 2003. Daughter Kat was born three years later in October 2006. The pair’s youngest daughter, Coco, arrived in December 2010.

Over the years, Heather and Terry have highlighted their children’s milestones on social media and at times on their respective TV ventures.

In June 2020, their oldest daughter, Max, came out as bisexual with the full support of her parents.

“I think as parents, what makes me so happy is that she is so confident and comfortable in who she is and has our full support,” Heather told Entertainment Tonight in July 2020. “I knew for a long time — [my husband] had discussed this with me, for a long time — but I loved how it was just like, and then it was just Tuesday [when she came out publicly], you know? And that’s just the way it should be.”

The Bravo personality exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in January 2021 that she had no clue when Max was planning to publicly share her story. The Dubrow Diet coauthor recalled coming home from the grocery store and Max asking whether she’d seen her post yet. Max then gave her mom permission to repost her message and appeared to be unfazed by the amount of people who would see it.

“She was only worried that my caption was good,” Heather told Us. “I think she just was at that spot where she was ready. She wanted to live out and open and live her truth.”

The following year, Heather again publicly showed her support for her kids when her middle daughter, Kat, came out as a lesbian.

“It’s really important that we provide an environment of unconditional love and acceptance for our children and let them know that humans come in all different colors, genders, sexualities,” the New York native told her Instagram followers in February 2022. “Once we start appreciating this and practicing inclusion, love and acceptance, the better off we will all be.”

That same month, the “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast host revealed how she and Terry parent their children after she grew up in a “strict” household.

“With our kids, we’ve sort of taken the approach [of], ‘Look, we’ve given you all the tools. We trust you. And until you prove otherwise, we’re going to just continue to trust you,’” she exclusively told Us in February 2022. “It has served us.”

