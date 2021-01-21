Doing her thing! Heather Dubrow opened up about her daughter Max’s coming out journey, saying the teenager didn’t give her a heads-up before sharing the news publicly.

The 17-year-old came out as bisexual in June 2020, and although Dubrow, 52, already knew about her daughter’s sexuality, she was in the dark about when Max would announce it.

“What was kind of funny was we’d never discussed it,” Dubrow exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 20, while promoting her “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast. “She and I had many conversations about it, but she never said, ‘Guess what? This is the day I’m in to let the world know.’”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum recalled coming home from the grocery store to learn that her daughter, whom she shares with husband Terry Dubrow, had made a statement on social media.

“I had my bag on my shoulder [and] she was, [like], ‘Hey Mom, did you see my post?’ And I was like, ‘No, I didn’t see it.’ I looked [and] I’m, like, ‘Oh, that’s so cool. I love this. This is great,’” she said. “I go, ‘Can I repost this?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’”

Heather remembered telling Max that when she and Terry, 62, reposted the announcement it “may get a little bit more attention,” but that didn’t faze her.

“She was like, ‘Yeah, no.’ She was only worried that my caption was good,” the former Bravo star continued. “I think she just was at that spot where she was ready. She wanted to live out and open and live her truth.”

Looking back, Heather said there was one thing that “really worried” her daughter about being so open about her bisexuality: how her peers would react at school.

“She goes to a religious school and she was worried. She’s already, you know, a Jewish kid, you know — we call ourselves Bujews ’cause we’re like Buddhist Jews — but she’s like this Bujew going to this Catholic school, who’s now openly bisexual,” the Seven Year Stitch cohost told Us. “And she was worried about it and they just embraced her with so much love, and it was fantastic.”

The mother for four — she also shares Max’s twin brother, Nicholas, 17, and daughters Katarina, 14, and Collette “Coco,” 10, with the plastic surgeon — revealed that Max’s life has continued to be “mostly all positive” since her public statement.

“I said to her at one point, I’m like, ‘You know, you’re having a little bit of a moment. What are you going to do with it?’ And I love that her response to the whole thing was, ‘I want to help other people, how can I help other people be able to come out to their family or live their truth or talk about mental health?’” Heather said. “She’s very open about having been in therapy for a long time. She has a lot of social anxiety and I just love how comfortable she is in her own skin.”

Max has also started her own podcast, “I’ll Give It to You Straightish,” and “did the whole thing herself, according to Heather. “I just love that she’s learning how to use her voice. I’ve always loved public speaking for young kids,” the Dubrow Diet coauthor said.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi