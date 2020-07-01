‘RHOC’ Alum Heather Dubrow’s Daughter Max, 16, Comes Out as Bisexual

Sharing her truth! Heather Dubrow’s 16-year-old daughter, Max, came out as bisexual on the last day of Pride Month.

“I always knew i was bi, i just thought it was bipolar,” Max quipped via Instagram on Tuesday, June 30, alongside two photos of herself sitting on a lawn with a rainbow flag draped over her shoulders.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 51, reposted one of her eldest daughter’s pictures on her Instagram account later on Tuesday, writing, “I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child! I am SO proud to be your Mother!”

In the comments section of Dubrow’s post, Max responded, “HAHAH i love u mom!!! thanks for being the best, most supportive mom in the world.”

The former Bravo personality shares twins Max and Nicholas and daughters Katarina, 13, and Collette, 9, with her husband, Terry Dubrow. She has been married to the Botched cohost, 61, since June 1999.

In May, the couple opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about being quarantined with their four children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Three of our kids are pretty self-sufficient, so they’re totally fine,” Heather told Us of Max, Nicholas and Katarina. “Coco’s 9. But thankfully, our brilliant nanny, Victoria, she’s been home alone, so she only goes from her apartment to our house. So she’s still been with us, which has been such an incredible blessing, because remember that show Are You [Smarter Than] a 5th Grader? I’m not. And she’s in third grade and the math is already completely beyond me. So what’s been really nice for me is that Victoria has been here to handle Coco’s school time, which is really only a few hours, and then I get to do the more fun things with her.”

The That’s Life alum starred on RHOC from seasons 7 to 11. She decided to leave in 2017 to spend more time with her kids. Since then, she has not kept up with the reality show.

“I didn’t watch before, and I haven’t watched since I’ve left,” she told Us in May. “I keep up with a bunch of the girls, I’ve run into some of them, but not the day-to-day. For me, my memories of it — you can call it revisionist history if you like — but all my memories are very positive. It was an amazing period of time. Five years is a long run on a show. It was an incredible platform for so many other things that I’ve done, and I’m really grateful for it.”