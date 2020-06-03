Kitchen fun! Heather and Terry Dubrow have been cooking nonstop amid the coronavirus quarantine and they “can’t even count” how much alcohol they’ve consumed … but they do have drinks of choice.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively during the Tuesday, June 2, episode of Quarantine Confessions, that her favorite quarantine snacks are “champagne [and] tequila.”

“We went through a margarita phase,” Terry, 61, revealed. “We pulled out that margarita maker. That special one.”

Heather added: “I can make a very good blended margarita now.”

In addition to having a boozy quarantine experience, the couple have been eating at home a lot. The New York native has been in charge in the kitchen, much to her children’s dismay.

“Heather, shockingly, is actually a really good cook,” the Botched star told Us. According to Heather, however, the couple’s four kids, twins Maximillia and Nicholas, 16, and daughters Katarina, 13, and Collette, 9, “would not agree.”

“The other day I said to the kids, ‘What do you want to eat for dinner tonight?’ [and] they go, ‘Anything that mom isn’t cooking,’” Terry said, laughing.

Despite having skills in the kitchen, both Heather and Terry, who released The Dubrow Keto Fusion Diet cookbook together in March, agreed that dining out once it’s safe to do so, is at the top of their post-quarantine to-do list.

“I would just like someone else to serve it. Someone else to cook it,” the actress explained. “Something that I don’t know how to make and someone else to clean it up. I’m so sick of washing dishes.”

The plastic surgeon seconded that sentiment saying, “I want to go to a restaurant and eat food that’s served to me by some amazing cook somewhere.”

For more of the couple's Quarantine Confessions, including which star felt the need to escape their family while at home,

