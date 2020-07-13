Proud parents! Heather and Terry Dubrow are more than happy to see their daughter, Max, embrace her bisexuality.

“I think as parents, what makes me so happy is that she is so confident and comfortable in who she is and has our full support,” the Real Housewives of Orange County, 51, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview posted on Monday, July 13. “I knew for a long time — [my husband] had discussed this with me, for a long time — but I loved how it was just like, and then it was just Tuesday [when she came out publicly], you know? And that’s just the way it should be.”

The Botched star, 61, said he “always weirdly knew” that his daughter likely didn’t identify as heterosexual. However, he’s happy knowing that the pair’s 16-year-old felt comfortable being her most authentic self with the world.

“Look, there’s a lot of problems, societally, that we’re working through now and we need to continue working through,” he explained to the news outlet. “But it made me feel good that at least, in today’s world, one of the brighter spots is that you don’t have to be embarrassed or insecure or anxious, necessarily, about coming out. She felt free and the acceptance of her coming out was so amazing.”

Max came out as bisexual on June 30, the last day of Pride Month. In her Instagram post, she posed while wrapped up in an LGBTQ Pride flag. “I always knew I was bi, I just thought it was bipolar,” she captioned the pic.

The That’s Life alum supported her eldest child by reposting one of the teenager’s photos to her personal Instagram account. “I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child! I am SO proud to be your Mother,” the actress wrote. Max replied in the comment’s section, “HAHAH I love u mom!!! Thanks for being the best, most supportive mom in the world.”

In the Entertainment Tonight interview, Heather said she “loved” Max’s coming out moment “so much” and added: “Oh, my gosh, it just makes me cry.”

Heather and Terry tied the knot in 1999. They also share daughters Katarina, 13, and Collette, 9, and Max’s twin brother, Nicholas, 16.

In 2017, Heather revealed on her “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast that her children were a contributing factor to her RHOC exit, saying: “My oldest kids are now teenagers, and I just felt like they need to make their own decision about being on television and exposing their lives.”

