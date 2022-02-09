Go, girl! Heather Dubrow praised her and Terry Dubrow‘s daughter Kat after the 15-year-old came out as a lesbian.

“SO PROUD OF MY KIDS,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, tweeted on Wednesday, February 9.

The New York native went on to tell her Instagram followers how much she loves showing off her “version of a ‘normal’ family,” explaining, “It’s really important that we provide an environment of unconditional love and acceptance for our children and let them know that humans come in all different colors, genders, sexualities. Once we start appreciating this and practicing inclusion, love and acceptance, the better off we will all be.”

The reality star, who also shares twins Max and Nick, 18, and daughter Coco, 11, with the Botched star, 63, concluded, “We hope that by sharing our story, we are starting conversations in other homes and hopefully helping people.”

The teen’s reveal came nearly two years after Kat’s older sister told her Instagram followers that she is bisexual. “I always knew I was bi, I just thought I was bipolar,” Max captioned a July 2020 photo of herself wrapped in a rainbow flag.

“What was kind of funny was we’d never discussed it,” Heather exclusively told Us Weekly in January of the following year. “She and I had many conversations about it, but she never said, ‘Guess what? This is the day I’m [going] to let the world know.’ I had my bag on my shoulder [and] she was, [like], ‘Hey Mom, did you see my post?’ And I was like, ‘No, I didn’t see it.’ I looked [and] I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s so cool. I love this. This is great.’ I go, ‘Can I repost this?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’”

The “Heather DuBrow’s World” podcast host noted that Max was “only worried that [her] caption was good,” telling Us that the teenager was ready to “live out and open and live her truth.”

As for Terry, the Los Angeles native “loved” Max’s decision to publicly come out, he told Page Six in August 2020.

“Not to make it about Heather and I, but it’s kind of reflected on us,” the plastic surgeon told the outlet at the time. “A lot of people aren’t comfortable coming out until way later in life and they have to hide it and make excuses or not be comfortable, not live [as] their real self. She felt good enough unsecured enough to say, ‘This is who I am and let’s talk about it.’ … I’m so proud of her.”

