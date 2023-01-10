Guess who’s back, back again? Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 has yet to premiere — but Bravo is already planning a brand new vacation.

The network revealed on January 9, 2023, that season 4 of the reality series, which airs on Peacock, is set to take place in Morocco and will consist of eight former Housewives franchise stars: Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Brandi Glanville, Camille Grammer Meyer, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Alex McCord and Caroline Manzo.

“What is that, is that a buffalo coming down the stairs? No, it’s the official #RHUGT 4 cast and they’re heading to Marrakech!” the official Bravo Twitter account shared at the time, alongside the full cast reveal.

Following the big announcement, several castmembers took to social media to share their excitement.

“Yes, the rumors are true! I am coming back to your TV screens! Let’s go 2023! I’m super excited for this Epic Trip!,” Gretchen, who starred on the Real Housewives of Orange County from 2008 to 2013, wrote via her Instagram Story. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Camille, for her part, captioned a photo of the announcement, “Oh here we go! Should be a lot of fun!”

It was revealed in July 2022 that season 3 of Ultimate Girls Trip would also take place overseas in Thailand and would premiere sometime in 2023. “FIRST CAST PHOTO OF #RHUGT 3! THAT IS THE CAPTION,” Bravo and Peacock captioned a joint Instagram post at the time sharing a snap of the eight women taking the getaway together. The cast included Leah McSweeney, Porsha Williams, Whitney Rose and several Real Housewives of Miami stars.

“Yassss 🔥🔥🔥 #Miami,” RHOM castmember Kiki Barth commented on the photo, referring to her costars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, who were on the trip. Adriana de Moura, meanwhile, was also excited to see her fellow Miami-based friends join the group, commenting, “Go #Rhom 🙌❤️.”

Seasons 3 and 4 of UGT are a return to form for the Peacock series, which changed course for its second installment by bringing the group to Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor for an eight-day getaway. The season premiered in June 2022 and served as an “ex-wives club” spinoff.

“It really is a unique experience that a lot of people don’t have, it’s almost like being in college. You form a special bond that no one ever understands,” Dorinda exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022 of the second season. “Even when you fight terribly, we’re a family in a weird way and everybody came out of it. We’re all communicating all the time, but there were some really hairy moments because I don’t know any of us, including me as the host, expected the intensity of being up there for eight days.”

She continued: “You’re gonna love it. We’re not gonna let you down that’s for sure. It’s very old school in a weird way.”

While most of the UGT clan have stayed away from the Bravo camera’s since their departures, the Manzo’d With Children author revealed in May 2022 that while she has “PTSD from doing Housewives,” she would be willing to make an appearance on the Real Housewives of New Jersey to set the record straight with former costar Teresa Giudice.

“I’m just gonna put it out there, because I just don’t give a f–k, alright?” Caroline said during an episode of her son Albie Manzo’s “Dear “Albie” podcast at the time. “You know what? I would get great pleasure, fans, community, to go in and just knock the s–t out of her verbally and just put her in her place.”

The Let Me Tell You Something author continued, “I am tired. I am tired of certain things. I am tired of her opening her very uneducated mouth, OK, and using me as a weapon to say that I was the one that spearheaded her IRS claim and stuff like that. We are not those people.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about season 4 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: