Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian’s relationship has raised eyebrows with her Real Housewives of Orange County costars throughout season 17 — and Emily Simpson is the latest to add her two cents.

“Oh, my God, is there, like, a step above red? Like, is there neon? Because I would say he is a walking neon flag,” Emily, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 25. “Like, there’s a lot of flags going on.”

Jennifer and Ryan, both 46, have been dating for two years and even live together. While the pair appear to be blissfully in love, the RHOC cast begs to differ. The ladies criticized the pair for allegedly starting their romance before Jennifer and ex-husband William Pedranti, who share five children, split in 2021. Tamra Judge even point-blank accused Ryan of infidelity.

“He’s known as the town whore,” Tamra, 55, alleged during the July 5 episode. “[My friend once] told me that he walked into my [CUT Fitness] gym and he pointed at me and said, ‘I’m going to f—k her.’”

While neither Jennifer nor Ryan have publicly addressed the claims, she has slammed Tamra for airing dirty laundry about her relationship — and for getting the whole cast involved.

“I get both perspectives where she is an adult woman and if that’s her choice, like, we just have to agree and say we agree to disagree, whatever,” Emily told Us. “But you know, also, we’re on a show and the whole point of being on the show is to talk about your life, to be honest about your life, to be open about your life and to allow other people in and to have opinions about it. If we all just sat back and said, ‘Well, that’s their life. Let them just do what they wanna do,’ you’d have the most boring show ever. So, you know, I think we’re just doing what we’re supposed to.”

While Emily does concur with Jennifer’s assertion that Tamra tends to “turn it on” for the cameras, she isn’t sure whether her costars can mend their friendship.

“I’m not sure. I feel like there’s been a lot of damage done,” Emily speculated on Tuesday. “And I do know that Tamra has a very hard and strict line where she doesn’t like people who lie and I do think that Jen has a tendency to try to create her own narrative so that she can make her look better or make Ryan look better. That’s a difficult thing to navigate when you’re on a reality show.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi