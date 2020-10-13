A baby for the Botched family! Dr. Paul Nassif and his wife, Brittany Nassif (née Pattakos), have welcomed their first child together.

“Our beautiful baby girl, Paulina Anne Nassif, was born yesterday, October 12th at 7:42 a.m.,” the Botched star, 58, captioned his Tuesday, October 13, Instagram reveal. “Paulina, meet everyone. Everyone, meet our new angel, Paulina. Mama and Paulina are both healthy and resting!”

Paul, who is also the father of three sons with his ex-wife, Adrienne Maloof, revealed in April that the Greek native, 29, was pregnant.

“I’m so excited & blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a new life into this world,” the reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. “October can’t come soon enough to meet my first baby girl or my fourth baby boy (yes, it’s going to be a surprise for me)! All I know is I better get my diaper-changing skills polished up. There is nothing like the feeling of holding a newborn, especially when it’s my baby.”

The pregnant star added with a post of her own: “Waving hi, friends! Due Oct[ober]. #13weekspregnant.”

Later that same month, the E! personality shared footage from his and Brittany’s golfing-themed sex reveal, complete with pink explosion.

“It’s a girl!” Paul captioned his Instagram announcement. “My heart is racing! This is truly one of the best days of my life. I can’t wait to meet you, my baby girl! Thoughts on baby names now that we know it’s a girl?! #GenderReveal #GirlDad.”

The plastic surgeon went on to exclusively tell Us Weekly that his wife was “nervous” about becoming a mom. “It’s her first baby, so it’s a whole new experience for her,” Paul explained. “But she is very excited!”

Brittany had “minimal nausea during the first trimester,” he added, noting, “Now she has some heartburn, dizziness, fatigue and seems to always be hungry!”

The couple tied the knot in October 2019 in Greece, four months after the Botched By Nature star’s proposal. The following month, Paul exclusively opened up to Us about his plans to start a family with his bride.

“I have three boys right now. Obviously, I would love a girl,” he said at the time. “But we’re going to see what happens naturally.”